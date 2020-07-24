July 24 in history: Signing of final treaty concluding World War I and much more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From the signing of final treaty concluding World War I to the resignation of Indonesia's Prime Minister Sastroamidjojo, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Income tax is first levied for the first time in India.
(Photograph:WION)
Treaty of Lausanne, final treaty concluding World War I is signed.
Indonesia's Prime Minister Ali Sastroamidjojo resigns.
Malaysia joins the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty nuclear treaty.
Thai court jails 6 ex-party leaders for invading Government House in 2008.