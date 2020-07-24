July 24 in history: Signing of final treaty concluding World War I and much more!

From the signing of final treaty concluding World War I to the resignation of Indonesia's Prime Minister Sastroamidjojo, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1860

Income tax is first levied for the first time in India.

1923

Treaty of Lausanne, final treaty concluding World War I is signed.

1955

Indonesia's Prime Minister Ali Sastroamidjojo resigns.

1998

Malaysia joins the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty nuclear treaty.

2017

Thai court jails 6 ex-party leaders for invading Government House in 2008.
 

