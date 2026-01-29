/Jobs up, poverty down: What Economic Survey 2026 tells about India’s workforce, labour market and gig workers

The Survey said, "Social sector initiatives, supported by targeted welfare schemes, economic reforms, and expanded access to essential services, have contributed to a reduction in poverty levels." It noted that in June 2025, the World Bank revised the international poverty line from USD 2.15 to USD 3.00 per day (PPP, 2021 prices). Based on the revised poverty benchmark, India's poverty rate in 2022-23 is estimated at 5.3 per cent for extreme poverty and 23.9 per cent for lower-middle-income poverty, though these estimates are not directly comparable with earlier poverty lines.