Jenin mourns and rebuilds as Israel concludes intense raid

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

After the conclusion of a 48-hour raid by Israel, Palestinians have returned to the war-torn streets of Jenin, a 75-year-old refugee camp. The city, scarred by the recent military operation, is witnessing a mix of sombre funerals for the fallen and determined efforts to repair the damage inflicted by the raid. With the paving torn apart by armoured bulldozers and water pipes bursting, residents navigate through rubble-filled gullies with resilient determination. As the community comes to terms with the losses and begins the process of rebuilding, the echoes of the recent clash between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants continue to reverberate in the region.

Jenin, West Bank

On Monday, Israel flooded the city's refugee camp with hundreds of commandos backed up by combat drones. The "Home and Garden" operation, according to commanders, attempted to clear out Palestinian terror infrastructure.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Armoured bulldozers had broken down the pavement, bursting a water main pipeline and left behind damp ditches of rubble.

In the aftermath of the intense raid in Jenin, where Israeli forces swamped the refugee camp with hundreds of commandos, resulting in 12 Palestinian fatalities, some residents expressed a sense of pride in the fallen fighters. Meanwhile, an Israeli military helicopter transported a wounded soldier near Jenin.

Palestine mourns the aftermath of the raid, with some residents preparing for the martyrs' funeral as the others help rebuild the camp.

According to the army, Israeli soldiers also detained over 150 suspected militants and destroyed stockpiles of weaponry and explosives, including an arsenal hidden beneath a mosque, as well as a command centre.

The Hamas leader described the event to be a "lesson in resistance and steadfastness" instead of defeat. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader said in a statement, "We say to the enemy: The time when you could practice your aggression against our people without paying the price has passed."

