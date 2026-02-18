JeffTube hosts videos from Epstein Files and looks just like YouTube - Link and details

JeffTube is a platform that looks similar to YouTube and hosts videos from the Epstein Files. It lets you browse through the videos with ease, without having to download them. There are a few things you should keep in mind while browsing JeffTube.
JeffTube, a clone of the popular video streaming platform YouTube, lets users browse through all the videos released by the Department of Justice in the Epstein Files. The website is like a navigable video library where you can watch surveillance videos and every other video material linked to the late financier and paedophile. This saves user time as they do not need to go through the millions of pages in the Epstein Files.
The platform was launched on February 6, 2026, and within hours of the announcement garnered more than 1.3 million views on social media. People who wish to go through the vast library have been turning to JeffTube as it makes viewing the videos linked to Epstein easier. The DOJ website is complex, and searching for content can get extremely tough. At least in the case of videos, JeffTube has made things simpler. However, others think it might not be advisable to rely on a third-party platform to see the Epstein Files.
JeffTube hosts MP4 videos taken from the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. Over 3.5 million documents are available on the department's website. These include over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. There are investigation videos and surveillance footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein died in August 2019. On JeffTube, users can sift through this content like they watch videos on YouTube.
The Epstein Files on the DOJ website asks users to download and open raw files, making it a tedious task. Besides, one needs to dive into the PDF files to search for these videos. On JeffTube, videos can be browsed in a clean manner, making it easier, faster and more convenient. The videos are organised into categories and playlists - Person Cam, Cell Cam, Elevator Cam and Lobby Cam.
The man behind JeffTube is Publisher Matheus, a developer connected with the Midjourney community. He came up with the idea to make it easier for anyone to find and watch the videos. The decision was also likely partly based on the overwhelming traffic the DOJ website was getting.
The video platform for Epstein Files follows a similar pattern to YouTube. There is an option for video playback, making it convenient to view the footage. The playlist option allows one to navigate more quickly to the desired content. There is also a commentary section, just like YouTube.
The foremost thing is that since it is a third-party platform, it is important to cross-check the content with official DOJ releases. Since there is no prior warning before opening a video, be mindful that you could come across disturbing content. You might also experience playback issues. Here is the link to JeffTube.