JeffTube hosts videos from Epstein Files and looks just like YouTube - Link and details

The platform was launched on February 6, 2026, and within hours of the announcement garnered more than 1.3 million views on social media. People who wish to go through the vast library have been turning to JeffTube as it makes viewing the videos linked to Epstein easier. The DOJ website is complex, and searching for content can get extremely tough. At least in the case of videos, JeffTube has made things simpler. However, others think it might not be advisable to rely on a third-party platform to see the Epstein Files.