Japan's annual naked festival 'Hadaka Matsuri'

"Hadaka Matsuri" is a Japanese festival held every year on the third Saturday of February at the Saidaiji Kannonin Temple, about a 30-minute train ride from Okayama city.
Let's take a look at the annual festival:
When the lights go out at 10 pm, a priest throws 100 bundles of twigs and two lucky 20-centimetre-long shingi sticks into the crowd from a window four meters above.
The 10,000 or so men, jostle with each other to get hold of one of the bundles and/or the two sticks.
Whoever succeeds is guaranteed a year of good fortune, according to legend.
(Photograph:Reuters)