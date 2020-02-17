Japan's annual naked festival 'Hadaka Matsuri'

Shingi sticks

When the lights go out at 10 pm, a priest throws 100 bundles of twigs and two lucky 20-centimetre-long shingi sticks into the crowd from a window four meters above.

The 10,000 or so men, jostle with each other to get hold of one of the bundles and/or the two sticks.

Whoever succeeds is guaranteed a year of good fortune, according to legend.

(Photograph:Reuters)