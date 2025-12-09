/Japan earthquake and tsunami: What we know about the nuclear power plants

The IAEA posted on X that the discharge of treated water from the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) was suspended at 11:42 pm. "The IAEA has been informed by Japan that there are no abnormalities so far at the Fukushima NPP site following the earthquake and tsunami advisory in Japan; discharge of ALPS treated water has been temporarily suspended at 11:42 pm local time today as a precautionary step," it wrote.