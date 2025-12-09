/Japan earthquake and tsunami: What we know about the nuclear power plants

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan on December 8. Several people were without power for hours following the quake that hit at a depth of around 50 kilometres. Were the nuclear power plants affected by the earthquake? Here is what we know.
Japan was rocked by a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday (December 8), triggering fears for the country's nuclear plants. A tsunami warning was issued, and later waves ranging from 7 to 27 inches high were recorded in several places, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Two nuclear power plants function in the region near the eastern Aomori Prefecture.
Japan has 33 operable nuclear reactors, but only 14 of them are currently working under stricter safety rules following the Fukushima accident in 2011. The Tōhoku earthquake of magnitude 9 and tsunami damaged the nuclear power plant, causing radioactive contaminants to be released into the environment.
According to the US Geological Survey, first a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the area, followed by a 5.5 aftershock. This left several people without power. However, it was restored after a few hours. Tohoku Electric Power and Hokkaido Electric Power run two nuclear plants in the region.
According to reports citing officials from the power utilities, no irregularities were witnessed at the nuclear power plants. Tohoku Electric said that thousands of people were without power following the earthquake, but the plant itself sustained no damage.
The International Atomic Energy Agency provided an update on the Fukushima power plant and whether Monday's earthquake affected it. The agency informed that no abnormalities were noted at Fukushima. However, precautions are being taken to avoid any untoward incident.
The IAEA posted on X that the discharge of treated water from the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) was suspended at 11:42 pm. "The IAEA has been informed by Japan that there are no abnormalities so far at the Fukushima NPP site following the earthquake and tsunami advisory in Japan; discharge of ALPS treated water has been temporarily suspended at 11:42 pm local time today as a precautionary step," it wrote.
The massive earthquake triggered tsunami warnings, specifically for the Pacific coast of Aomori, Iwate, and Hokkaido. The US Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu warned of "hazardous" waves. Tsunami waves as high as 10 ft were expected to hit some coastal areas. However, 7 to 27 inches high waves were reported in many places.