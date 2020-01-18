January 18 in history: From WW-1 peace conference to recognition of nation as democratic republic and lot more!

Tracing the events of history, we came across a peace conference after World War 1, recognization of a nation as a democratic republic and a lot more! Let's dive into history together!

1778

Captain James Cook becomes the first European to reach Hawaiian Islands

(Photograph:WION)

1871

William I of Prussia proclaimed German emperor in Versailles, France

(Photograph:WION)

1896

First exhibition of X-ray generating machine by H. L. Smith

(Photograph:WION)

1919

Post-World War I peace conference begins in Paris

(Photograph:WION)

1950

China and Soviet Union recognize Democratic Republic of Vietnam

(Photograph:WION)