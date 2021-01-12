January 12 in history: Transmission of first long-distance radio message from Eiffel Tower and more

From the transmission of the first long-distance radio message from Eiffel Tower to the last speech of Mahatma Gandhi, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
First long-distance radio message is broadcast from the Eiffel Tower.
(Photograph:WION)
Mahatma Gandhi delivers his last speech and begins strike against communal violence.
US Parliament approves military action against Iraq.
Cristiano Ronaldo is awarded 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year for the first time.
An earthquake kills 316,000 in Haiti.