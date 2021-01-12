January 12 in history: Transmission of first long-distance radio message from Eiffel Tower and more

From the transmission of the first long-distance radio message from Eiffel Tower to the last speech of Mahatma Gandhi, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1908

First long-distance radio message is broadcast from the Eiffel Tower.

(Photograph:WION)

1948

Mahatma Gandhi delivers his last speech and begins strike against communal violence.

(Photograph:WION)

1991

US Parliament approves military action against Iraq.

(Photograph:WION)

2009

Cristiano Ronaldo is awarded 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year for the first time.

(Photograph:WION)

2010

An earthquake kills 316,000 in Haiti.

(Photograph:WION)

