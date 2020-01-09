January 9 in history: From the end of the Russo-Turkish war to the first iPhone and more
Unfolding the events of the past, we saw the Russians and the Ottomans sign the Jassy Peace Accord, Steve Jobs unveiling Apple's first and revolutionary iPhone! Let's witness the pages from the past from this day!
1792
Russia and Ottoman Empire sign Jassy Peace Accord, ending Russo-Turkish War.
1799
British PM introduces income tax to raise funds for war against Napoleon.
1863
World's first underground railway opens in London.
1915
After over 21 years stay in South Africa, MK Gandhi arrives in Bombay.