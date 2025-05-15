Published: May 15, 2025, 08:39 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Hollywood | Superman has been one of the most talked-about films of this year, and excitement has been unmatched, not only because it introduces a new Superman but also because it marks the first official entry in the revamped DC Universe.
Welcome the new Superman
The new Man-of-Steel is here (almost)! Director James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman is set to hit the theatres in July, and before the release, Gunn is making sure to keep the audience intrigued with exciting updates and reveals.
Superman has been one of the most talked-about films of this year, and excitement has been unmatched, not only because it introduces a new Superman but also because it marks the first official entry in the revamped DC Universe.
Ahead of the big release, here we have curated all the information you need to know about the forthcoming movie.
James Gunn's Superman
After director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran took over as co-CEO's of DC Studios in November 2022, the pair announced Superman as part of their master plan for the DC world in February 2023.
Initially, the film was titled Superman: Legacy. However, it was changed to Superman. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he wrote earlier.
Who is the new Superman?
David Corenswet is stepping into the iconic role, taking over from Henry Cavill. The 30-year-old actor, originally from Philadelphia, is best known for his roles in Netflix’s The Politician and Hollywood.
He has also appeared in Pearl, Look Both Ways, and We Own This City, among others.
Superman cast
With well-known faces and new talents, Superman's cast is packed. David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman will lead the cast along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister, Terrific
Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho,
María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Pruitt, Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord
Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.
What is the plot?
While full plot details remain under wraps, we do have a few clues about how the new movie will explore the life of Kal-El. James Gunn has offered some insights, and the film will explore a younger Clark Kent’s journey as he navigates life as both a reporter and a hero on Earth.
Gunn has previously revealed that the movie will “focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life.” But, the movie will not be an origin story.
Synopsis of the film
According to the official synopsis, Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”
Superman release
The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 11, 2025 globally.
