James Cameron Birthday: 8 iconic movies as Avatar filmmaker turns 71

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 08:35 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 08:37 IST

On the occasion of his birthday, let's check out some of his films, which have become the highest-grossing of all time. James Cameron is recognised for his innovative use of special effects and large-scale productions.

James Cameron's directed films
1 / 9


One of the most celebrated and popular directors in Hollywood turns 71. His films are celebrated for their visuals, compelling storylines, and strong characters, which is what has been loved by many. Films from Terminator to Avatar, the director has delivered blockbusters in many genres. Let's take a look at a few of his films.

Titanic
2 / 9


Titanic

Titanic is the tragic love story that tells the tale of Rose, who is being forced to marry a wealthy man, and falls in love with Jack, a talented artist, aboard the unsinkable Titanic. Unfortunately, the ship hits an iceberg, endangering their lives.

Avatar
3 / 9


Avatar

Released in 2009, Avatar tells the story of Jake, a paraplegic marine, who replaces his brother on the Na'vi-inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. He is accepted by the natives as one of their own, but he must decide where his loyalties lie.

Avatar: The Way of Water
4 / 9


Avatar: The Way of Water

The second installment in the Avatar franchise, the film tells the story of Jake Sully and Ney'tir, who have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

The Terminator
5 / 9


The Terminator

Featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 1984 film follows the story of Terminator, a cyborg assassin from the future, who attempts to find and kill Sarah Connor, a waitress who is destined to give birth to a man who will save humankind from extinction.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day
6 / 9


Terminator 2: Judgement Day

After the success of the first film, the second installment tells the story of John, Sarah's 10-year-old son, who is attacked by T-1000, a new robot created by Skynet to destroy humanity. Terminator takes it upon himself to fight T-1000 to save John and the human race.

Aliens
7 / 9


Aliens

The sci-fi thriller revolves around Ellen Ripley, who is sent back to the planet LV-426 to establish contact with a terraforming colony. Once there, she encounters the Alien Queen and her offspring and has to fight them to survive.

True Lies
8 / 9


True Lies

An action comedy film tells the story of Harry, a secret agent, and his associate Gib, who work for the Omega Sector, and endeavour to locate four missing atomic warheads. It is then that Harry realises that his marriage is about to crumble.

The Abyss
9 / 9


The Abyss

It is the story of a civilian diving team, who are enlisted to search for a lost nuclear submarine and face danger while encountering an alien aquatic species.

