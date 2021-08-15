'It was so, so scary': Rain sparks floods, landslides in Japan

Japan braced for further downpours on Sunday as rescuers sifted through flood and landslide damage after record rain in the country.

Japan braced for further downpours on Sunday as rescuers sifted through flood and landslide damage after record rain that left at least three dead.

Residents returned to check on their mud-covered homes in the southwest, where nearly two million people were advised to urgently seek shelter Saturday as rivers overflowed.

"So many logs tumbled down and crashed into this area" from nearby mountains, an elderly resident of Kanzaki in Saga prefecture told public broadcaster NHK.

"It was so, so scary," she said. "You absolutely have to leave when it rains."

More than a metre (three feet) of rain has been recorded since Wednesday in the northern part of Kyushu, one of the places hardest hit by a band of intense wet weather stretching across Japan.

(Photograph:AFP)