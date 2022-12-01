'It was horrible': Heavy rain sparks landslide in Brazil, two dead, dozens missing

At least two have been killed and dozens went missing after a landslide tore over a highway in southern Brazil, sweeping 20 cars and trucks with it.

Highway damaged

After many days of severe rain in the state of Parana, a river of mud rushed down a steep mountain and struck highway BR 367, according to officials. As per official data, an estimated 30 to 50 persons are missing, AFP reported. Emergency services provided aerial photographs of large mudslides that destroyed everything.

(Photograph: AFP )

Non-stop rescue efforts

As per officials, nearly 33 firefighters have been working non-stop for 35 hours. Till now, they have been able to locate six survivors. They have also discovered two dead bodies. The Brazilian media reported that at least one other person died in the Wednesday landslide incident.

'The mountain just fell upon us'

Roberto Justus, the mayor, as per a video posted on social video said that the incident is horrible and that the mountain just fell upon them. He added that the landslide swept away every car.

National rain warnings

Since Brazil is frequently hit by deadly landslides. The national weather service INMET has issued heavy rain warnings for multiple states.

frequent landslides

In a landslide that occurred in February, over 200 people were killed in a series of landslides in the Petropolis.

