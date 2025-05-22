ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 Reasons why Crew Dragon is the safest ride for his space mission

(Photograph: NASA )

Launch, Docking, and the Return Journey

Crew Dragon launches atop a Falcon 9 rocket, docks with the ISS automatically, and stays attached during the mission. When it’s time to return, the trunk detaches and burns up in the atmosphere. The capsule then performs a de-orbit burn, re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, and deploys four parachutes for a safe splashdown in the ocean.