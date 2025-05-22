ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 Reasons why Crew Dragon is the safest ride for his space mission

Published: May 22, 2025, 15:10 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 15:10 IST
Meet Crew Dragon – Shubhanshu Shukla’s Ride to Space
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. This state-of-the-art spacecraft is known for its safety, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.
Designed for Safety and Comfort
Before launch, Shukla and his crew underwent suit measurements and pressurisation tests at SpaceX. These steps are vital to ensure astronaut safety and comfort during the mission. The crew also received their first hands-on experience with the Dragon capsule.
Inside the Spacecraft – Modern and User-Friendly
Crew Dragon features a pressurised capsule for astronauts and a trunk for cargo. The cabin is fitted with three large touchscreens, replacing old-fashioned buttons and dials. These displays allow the crew to control and monitor the spacecraft easily, making it feel like a “21st Century spaceship”.
Powerful Thrusters and Smart Sensors
Crew Dragon is equipped with 16 Draco thrusters for manoeuvring in space and eight SuperDraco engines for emergency escape. Its advanced sensors, including GPS and Lidar, help the spacecraft dock automatically with the ISS, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Launch, Docking, and the Return Journey
Crew Dragon launches atop a Falcon 9 rocket, docks with the ISS automatically, and stays attached during the mission. When it’s time to return, the trunk detaches and burns up in the atmosphere. The capsule then performs a de-orbit burn, re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, and deploys four parachutes for a safe splashdown in the ocean.
Crew Dragon’s Role in Shukla’s Mission
During his 14-day mission, Shukla will conduct key science experiments on the ISS, including studying plant growth in microgravity. Crew Dragon’s reliable systems allow astronauts to focus on research, knowing their journey is in safe hands.
Why Crew Dragon Is a Game-Changer
Crew Dragon is the first private spacecraft to carry astronauts to orbit and return them safely. Its blend of safety, technology, and comfort is setting new standards for human spaceflight, making Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission possible and inspiring the next generation of Indian space explorers.