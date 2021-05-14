Israel's Gaza offensive: How 160 jets pounded 150 targets in 40 minutes with 450 missiles

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have hit the homes of high-ranking members of the Hamas militant group.

Warplanes "completed a series of raids, hitting homes that belonged to high-ranking members" of Hamas. The group said a key police building had also been destroyed.

Israel pummelled Gaza with artillery fire and air strikes on Friday, killing 13 people including three children as it targeted Palestinian militant tunnels to try to stop persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns.

The largest Israeli operation against a specific target since the conflict began included 160 aircraft as well as tanks and artillery firing from outside the Gaza Strip.

(Photograph:AFP)