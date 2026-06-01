/Is this the beginning of the Nvidia-powered PC era?

Microsoft and Nvidia have unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, an innovative PC powered by the new RTX Spark superchip that delivers 1 petaflop of AI compute and 128GB of unified memory.
Microsoft has officially unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, a flagship device built from the silicon up in partnership with Nvidia. It aims to fundamentally reinvent how creators, developers, and AI builders use personal computers.
The laptop is powered by Nvidia's new RTX Spark, a powerful system-on-a-chip. It seamlessly combines a 20-core Grace CPU with a Blackwell RTX GPU featuring 6,144 CUDA cores for elite performance.
For the first time in a Surface, it offers up to 128GB of unified memory. This allows the RAM to be dynamically shared across the CPU and GPU, enabling simultaneous 3D rendering and complex multi-model AI workflows.
Equipped with full CUDA support, the device delivers a staggering 1 petaflop of AI compute performance. It is capable of running massive 120-billion parameter AI models locally without relying on cloud servers.
The machine sports a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with a 262 pixel-per-inch density. Reaching up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness, it is the brightest display ever shipped on a Surface device.
Moving away from minimalist trends, the Laptop Ultra provides the essential ports creative professionals demand. The chassis includes HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, an SD card slot, and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.
Slated for release later in 2026, the laptop arrives in Platinum and Nightfall finishes. While pricing remains unannounced, it marks the beginning of a powerful new era for AI-driven Windows computing.