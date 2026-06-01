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Is this the beginning of the Nvidia-powered PC era?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 01, 2026, 17:23 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 17:23 IST

Microsoft and Nvidia have unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, an innovative PC powered by the new RTX Spark superchip that delivers 1 petaflop of AI compute and 128GB of unified memory.

A new class of PC
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A new class of PC

Microsoft has officially unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, a flagship device built from the silicon up in partnership with Nvidia. It aims to fundamentally reinvent how creators, developers, and AI builders use personal computers.

The RTX Spark superchip
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The RTX Spark superchip

The laptop is powered by Nvidia's new RTX Spark, a powerful system-on-a-chip. It seamlessly combines a 20-core Grace CPU with a Blackwell RTX GPU featuring 6,144 CUDA cores for elite performance.

Massive unified memory
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Massive unified memory

For the first time in a Surface, it offers up to 128GB of unified memory. This allows the RAM to be dynamically shared across the CPU and GPU, enabling simultaneous 3D rendering and complex multi-model AI workflows.

Record-breaking AI compute
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Record-breaking AI compute

Equipped with full CUDA support, the device delivers a staggering 1 petaflop of AI compute performance. It is capable of running massive 120-billion parameter AI models locally without relying on cloud servers.

Microsoft's brightest display
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Microsoft's brightest display

The machine sports a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with a 262 pixel-per-inch density. Reaching up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness, it is the brightest display ever shipped on a Surface device.

Comprehensive connectivity
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Comprehensive connectivity

Moving away from minimalist trends, the Laptop Ultra provides the essential ports creative professionals demand. The chassis includes HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, an SD card slot, and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming this fall
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Coming this fall

Slated for release later in 2026, the laptop arrives in Platinum and Nightfall finishes. While pricing remains unannounced, it marks the beginning of a powerful new era for AI-driven Windows computing.

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