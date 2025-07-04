Unlike the original Bulgarian mystic, the identity of the Japanese Baba Vanga is murky. She’s often described as:

An elderly spiritual woman from rural Japan

Someone who entered a "silent retreat" after visions in her youth

A figure who made predictions about the Fukushima disaster, COVID-19, and even the Ukraine-Russia conflict

However, most of these details are anecdotal and many of her predictions are shared without timestamps or sources.