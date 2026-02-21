/Is Iran preparing for war with US? fortified nuclear sites, drills in Hormuz Strait as Shamkhani takes command

Yet the door to an agreement is not entirely closed. Axios reports that the Trump administration is open to considering a proposal that would allow Iran to retain a 'token' enrichment capability, provided that any pathway to an atomic bomb is fully blocked. A senior US official cautioned, however, that Tehran’s expected proposal “must clear a very high bar”. “The Iranians keep missing the window,” the official said. “If they play games there won’t be a lot of patience", he added.

