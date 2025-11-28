/Is India’s K-5 missile better than BrahMos and Agni-5?

Agni-5 is India’s most advanced land-based nuclear-capable missile with an open-source range of over 5,000 km. It is road-mobile, can be deployed across multiple terrains, and provides India with the ability to reach far-off strategic targets. Although powerful, Agni-5 is still vulnerable to reconnaissance satellites and enemy missiles because it is deployed on land. This makes it a critical deterrent weapon, but not as survivable as a submarine-launched system like the K-5.