/Is India on the list? Top 15 countries generating the most industrial waste

China generates 1.4 billion tonnes of industrial waste annually representing 35 percent global production. Manufacturing sector produces 600 million tonnes primarily from electronics textiles and automotive industries. Mining operations generate 500 million tonnes from coal copper and rare earth mining activities. Power generation and energy sector produces 200 million tonnes coal ash fly ash. Chemical industries contribute 100 million tonnes hazardous waste annually. Recycling rates remain low at only 30 percent with 70 percent destined for landfill disposal. Government initiatives target 50 percent waste recycling by 2030 through improved infrastructure.