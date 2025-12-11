/Iron Beam, SPYDER, Iron Dome and more: Rafael’s top weapon systems that are changing global missile defence

Rafael’s SPYDER family is often described on the company’s official website as operational for more than 15 years, is deployed by eight major global customers, including the Czech Republic, the first NATO member to field the system. The short- to long-range variants (SPYDER SR, MR, LR, ER and the newer All-in-One configuration) provide rapid interception of aircraft, UAVs and precision-guided munitions. With extended ranges of up to 160 km, SPYDER not only integrates reconfigurable sensors but also advanced launchers and two interceptor types, the Python-5 and I-Derby ER, both of which offer high manoeuvrability and dual air-to-air/surface-to-air roles. This system is also a core element of India’s layered air-defence network.