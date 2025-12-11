/Iron Beam, SPYDER, Iron Dome and more: Rafael’s top weapon systems that are changing global missile defence

According to Rafael, its systems, ranging from laser-based interceptors to mobile air-defence batteries, support armed forces across the UK, US, NATO and EU, offering open-architecture frameworks that allow seamless, multi-layered integration.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems which is one of Israel’s leading defence manufacturers sit at the core of some of the world’s most advanced missile-defence networks. The company was established in 1948 under Israel’s Ministry of Defence and has steadily transformed into a global leader in interception technology, precision weapons, and integrated battlefield systems. According to Rafael, it's systems, from laser-based interceptors to mobile air-defence batteries, support the armed forces across countries like the UK, US, NATO and EU, offering open-architecture frameworks that allow seamless, multi-layered integration. Here's a list of some of the top weapon systems by Rafael.
One of the most sophisticated weapon systems in the world, Iron Dome is widely considered as the most famous and reputed missile defence system by Rafael. The company notes that Iron Dome has achieved more than 5,000 interceptions with a reported success rate above 90 per cent since becoming operational in 2011. It is developed with Israel Aerospace Industries with the support of the United States. The Iron Dome also remains the most widely deployed short-range defence system.
Iron Dome's Tamir interceptor differentiates between threats likely to hit populated areas and those destined for open terrain, reducing unnecessary launches and lowering operational costs. The family includes naval (C-Dome) and mobile (I-Dome) variants, offering 360-degree protection against rockets, UAVs, cruise missiles and artillery threats.
Rafael’s SPYDER family is often described on the company’s official website as operational for more than 15 years, is deployed by eight major global customers, including the Czech Republic, the first NATO member to field the system. The short- to long-range variants (SPYDER SR, MR, LR, ER and the newer All-in-One configuration) provide rapid interception of aircraft, UAVs and precision-guided munitions. With extended ranges of up to 160 km, SPYDER not only integrates reconfigurable sensors but also advanced launchers and two interceptor types, the Python-5 and I-Derby ER, both of which offer high manoeuvrability and dual air-to-air/surface-to-air roles. This system is also a core element of India’s layered air-defence network.
Developed jointly by Rafael and Raytheon (now RTX), the David’s Sling forms the mid-tier of Israel’s missile-defence array. It uses the Stunner interceptor, also marketed as SkyCeptor which features multi-pulse propulsion, advanced seekers and hit-to-kill accuracy. According to Rafael's official website, the system has the ability to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, large-calibre rockets and high-volume asymmetric threats during saturation attacks. Launchers house up to 12 interceptors, thus offering wide coverage and plug-and-play integration with existing defence networks.
Iron Beam is a 100-kW-class high-energy laser weapon which is emerging as the world’s first operational high-energy laser air-defence system. Israel is set to deploy the system by the end of the year following it's operational testing in September. Capable of engaging threats within several kilometres at the speed of light, it offers near-zero cost per interception and an effectively unlimited magazine. It was designed to neutralise rockets, mortars, artillery shells and UAVs with pinpoint accuracy, and is being developed in multiple configurations, including land-based, lite and naval variants, for seamless integration within multi-layered defence networks.
Rafael had announced the development of SkySonic in 2023, calling it a next-generation interceptor designed to meet the challenge posed by hypersonic missiles travelling at Mach 5–10. According to the company, the system features a synchronised sensor network, high-precision trajectory prediction and exceptional manoeuvrability, enabling it to track and intercept highly unpredictable flight paths. Developed from Rafael’s long operational experience, it positions Israel among the few nations working on viable hypersonic defence solutions.
From mobile batteries to laser interceptors and hypersonic-missile countermeasures, Rafael’s expanding suite of systems is reshaping the global missile-defence landscape. Backed by sustained operational use and continuous innovation, these technologies are now central to Israel’s protective architecture and increasingly adopted by armed forces worldwide seeking adaptable, interoperable and combat-proven solutions.