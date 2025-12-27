/Iron Beam, HELIOS, DragonFire and more: 6 most advanced laser weapons and where India stands

The UK’s DragonFire programme was led by the MBDA, in partnership with QinetiQ, Leonardo, and UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) to deliver a high-energy laser directed-energy weapon. Initially developed as a demonstrator for the British Armed Forces, DragonFire has progressed through trials and is scheduled for operational introduction aboard Royal Navy vessels around 2027. According to a press release by the UK government, this 50kW laser system costs just £10 per shot. It was designed to provide short-range air defence and close-in protection for naval vessels using a range of different effects depending on the tactical scenario. The programme aims to provide a cost-effective, rapid response against aerial threats.

