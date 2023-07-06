Iraq's post-ISIS era: Tourism boom returns to the serene Kurdish mountains

Iraq has had a period of relative peace in the five years since the Islamic State terrorist group was forced out of the nation. Despite some lingering political and economic challenges, the country's northwestern Kurdish highlands have seen a spike in tourism as a degree of stability has been restored. With over 700,000 people travelling to Iraq's breezy highlands for the Eid holiday last week, let's view the sights and experiences it has to offer.

The Kurdish mountains

Famous for its welcoming locals and generous hospitality, the autonomous region of Kurdistan presents visitors with a safe and scenic visit.

(Photograph: Others )

Imam Hussain’s Holy Shrine

While this region is popularly known for the Battle of Karbala, other sites like Imam Hussain's Holy Shrine display a picturesque interior.

(Photograph: Instagram )

The Ziggurat of Dur-Kurigalzu

With historical ties leading back to Babylon and Mesopotamia, this ziggurat is one of the most visited ones in Iraq.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Iraqi National Museum

The Iraqi National Museum, which reopened last year in April, exhibits several never-seen-before artifacts. It plays a huge role in Baghdad's tourism, more so after some smuggled items were restored.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Jalil Khayat Mosque

A visit to Iraq is incomplete without its mosques, with Jalil Khayat Mosque securing popularity amongst tourists as the largest Sunni Mosque in Kurdistan.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Sulaymaniyah

During the festive spirit of Eid, lines of cars lined up in the direction of the mountains, waterfalls, and lakes of Duhok and Sulaymaniyah. Known as the "Cultural Capital" of Kurdistan, Sulaymaniyah is recognised as the UNESCO City of Literature.

(Photograph: Instagram )