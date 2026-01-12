/Iran vs Israel: Military comparison in numbers and how their forces stack up amid rising tensions

Unrest in Iran has claimed more than 500 lives, according to US-based rights group HRANA, as Tehran warned it would target US and Israel military bases if President Donald Trump intervened on behalf of protesters. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards, cautioned Washington against “a miscalculation”, declaring Israel and all US bases and ships as 'legitimate targets' in the event of an attack. In this respect it becomes important to compare the military might of both the nations.

