/Iran-US tensions: Sleeper cells could hit American targets in Europe as proxy attack fears grow

Officials are unclear on what could trigger these attacks. US President Donald Trump has not confirmed the extent of the action against Iran. Trump is reportedly considering launching a limited strike on Iran to pressure Iran to agree to his nuclear demands. However, the NYT reported that if the Islamic Republic continues to resist a deal, a far larger campaign targeting regime change could happen later this year. The Trump administration is reportedly mulling hitting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, ballistic missile sites, or nuclear infrastructure in the initial strikes.