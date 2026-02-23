/Iran-US tensions: How USS Gerald R. Ford’s A1B nuclear reactors outpower USS Abraham Lincoln’s A4W engines

US' largest warship, USS Gerald R. Ford, along with its embarked air wing and carrier strike group, is now operating in the western Mediterranean after transiting the Strait of Gibraltar on 20 February. USS Abraham Lincoln remains deployed in Arabian waters, sustaining a forward US naval presence near the Gulf. Ford is expected to move east and potentially join Lincoln, concentrating significant American carrier power in the region. The deployments coincide with a third round of Iran-US nuclear talks in Geneva, confirmed by Oman’s foreign minister, as US President Donald Trump warns that “really bad things will happen” if no deal is reached. Yet the convergence of these two large-deck carriers also raises a strategic question: beyond geography and timing, how do these warships differ in design, power generation and combat capability, and which represents the more advanced expression of US naval power?