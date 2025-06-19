LOGIN
Iran-Israel War: This US bomb could be used by Trump to destroy Iran’s entire nuclear facility

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 14:47 IST

With tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme on the rise, defence analysts often point to one specific weapon the United States could deploy if a direct strike on Iran’s nuclear sites became necessary: the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). Here’s what makes this weapon uniquely suited for the mission:

What Is the GBU-57 MOP?
(Photograph:US Air Force)

What Is the GBU-57 MOP?

The GBU-57 is a 30,000-pound (13,600 kg) bunker-busting bomb developed by the US Air Force. It is specifically designed to destroy deeply buried and fortified targets such as underground nuclear facilities.

How Deep Can It Strike?
(Photograph:US Air Force)

How Deep Can It Strike?

This bomb can penetrate more than 60 metres (200 feet) of reinforced concrete or earth before detonating. It was created to neutralise facilities like Iran’s Fordow or Natanz enrichment sites, which are buried underground.

Delivery Platform: The B-2 Bomber
(Photograph:US Air Force)

Delivery Platform: The B-2 Bomber

The MOP is carried by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. The B-2’s stealth capabilities allow it to bypass Iran’s air defences, reach its target without early detection, and deliver the MOP with precision.

Why Conventional Missiles Won’t Work
(Photograph:US Air Force)

Why Conventional Missiles Won’t Work

Regular missiles or lighter bombs are unlikely to reach Iran’s fortified nuclear centrifuge halls. Only a weapon with the MOP’s mass, hardened casing, and deep-penetration ability can cause significant damage to such protected infrastructure.

Strategic Option, Last Resort
(Photograph:US Air Force)

Strategic Option, Last Resort

Though the US maintains the MOP as a viable military option, officials stress that such a strike would be used only if all diplomatic avenues fail and if Iran moves toward producing weapons-grade material.

Weapon of Choice
(Photograph:US Air Force)

Weapon of Choice

If the US were ever to attempt to destroy Iran’s hardened nuclear facilities, the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, delivered by a stealth bomber, remains the weapon of choice—a tool built precisely for this kind of challenge.











