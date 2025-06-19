With tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme on the rise, defence analysts often point to one specific weapon the United States could deploy if a direct strike on Iran’s nuclear sites became necessary: the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). Here’s what makes this weapon uniquely suited for the mission:
The GBU-57 is a 30,000-pound (13,600 kg) bunker-busting bomb developed by the US Air Force. It is specifically designed to destroy deeply buried and fortified targets such as underground nuclear facilities.
This bomb can penetrate more than 60 metres (200 feet) of reinforced concrete or earth before detonating. It was created to neutralise facilities like Iran’s Fordow or Natanz enrichment sites, which are buried underground.
The MOP is carried by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. The B-2’s stealth capabilities allow it to bypass Iran’s air defences, reach its target without early detection, and deliver the MOP with precision.
Regular missiles or lighter bombs are unlikely to reach Iran’s fortified nuclear centrifuge halls. Only a weapon with the MOP’s mass, hardened casing, and deep-penetration ability can cause significant damage to such protected infrastructure.
Though the US maintains the MOP as a viable military option, officials stress that such a strike would be used only if all diplomatic avenues fail and if Iran moves toward producing weapons-grade material.
If the US were ever to attempt to destroy Iran’s hardened nuclear facilities, the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, delivered by a stealth bomber, remains the weapon of choice—a tool built precisely for this kind of challenge.