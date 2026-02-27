LOGIN
Iran has stored highly enriched uranium at underground Isfahan site. Confidential report reveals details

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 21:38 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 21:38 IST

A confidential IAEA report has revealed that Iran stored a portion of its uranium enriched up to 60 per cent in an underground facility at its Isfahan nuclear site, marking the first time the agency has specified the location of such highly enriched material.

Location of Iran’s enriched uranium
(Photograph: AFP)

Location of Iran’s enriched uranium

Amid the escalated tensions over the US-Iran nuclear deal, it has been revealed that a fraction of Iran's most highly enriched uranium, which is enriched up to 60 per cent, was stored in an underground area at its nuclear site in Isfahan.

First time such revelation
(Photograph: AFP)

First time such revelation

A confidential report seen by Reuters on Friday (Feb 27) revealed the information. This is the first time the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has specified where uranium enriched to that level, close to weapons grade, has been kept.

Entrance damaged
(Photograph: AFP)

Entrance damaged

It has also been revealed that the entrance of the tunnel complex was hit in US and Israeli military strikes in June, but the underground facility appears to have remained largely unharmed.

F-22 stealth fighter jets in Mideast
(Photograph: AFP)

F-22 stealth fighter jets in Mideast

Amid constant warnings by the US, a satellite image obtained by the Chinese company Mizarvision showed 11 newly arrived US F-22 stealth fighter aircraft deployed at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel.

America's first plane with 'supercruise' abilities
(Photograph: AFP)

America's first plane with 'supercruise' abilities

The F-22 Raptor is a fighter jet designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. The jet is America's first plane with “supercruise” abilities, meaning it can fly faster than the speed of sound for long periods without using the engine’s fuel-consuming afterburner.

