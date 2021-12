IPL: Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer released - here's a list of overseas players retained ahead of mega auction

Take a look at all the overseas players retained ahead of IPL 2022 auction:

England stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been released by their IPL team Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction as franchises on Tuesday announced names of retained players.

List of overseas players retained ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the existing eight franchises have released names that have been retained. The next edition will have two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The event will feature 74 matches where each side plays seven home and seven away games.

The eight franchises were eligible to retain up to four players with a maximum of three Indians, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians. Out of a total of 27 retained players, eight are overseas and four are uncapped Indians

Here's a list of overseas players retained by their respective franchise:

(Photograph:PTI)