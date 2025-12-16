LOGIN
IPL auction: Prashant Veer to Kartik Sharma - Meet top 5 most expensive uncapped players in history

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 18:23 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 18:23 IST

IPL auction: Prashant Veer & Kartik Sharma (both INR 14.20 crore at IPL 2026), Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore at IPL 2022), Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore at IPL 2021), and Shahrukh Khan (INR 9 crore at IPL 2022) are some of the highest paid uncapped players ever.

Kartik Sharma - INR 14.20 crore
1 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram/Kartik Sharma)

Kartik Sharma - INR 14.20 crore

The wicketkeeper-batter entered the IPL 2026 auction at INR 30 lakh and was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 47x of base price of INR 14.20 crore - making him the joint-highest paid uncapped player ever in the history of IPL.

Prashant Veer - INR 14.20 crore
2 / 5
(Photograph: UPT20)

Prashant Veer - INR 14.20 crore

The all-rounder also entered the IPL 2026 auction for base price of INR 30 lakh and was bought by CSK for 47x of base price as well - that is - INR 14.20 crore. He's now joint-highest paid uncapped player ever along with Kartik Sharma.

Avesh Khan - INR 10 crore
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Avesh Khan - INR 10 crore

The pacer was bought for INR 10 crore at IPL 2022 auction by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - making the highest paid uncapped player at the time.

Krishnappa Gowtham - INR 9.25 crore
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Krishnappa Gowtham - INR 9.25 crore

The spinner was bought by CSK for INR 9.25 crore at IPL 2021 auction and became the then highest paid uncapped player ever.

Shahrukh Khan - INR 9 crore
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shahrukh Khan - INR 9 crore

The power hitter was bought by Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 auction for INR 9 crore - making him one of the highest paid uncapped players at the auction ever.

