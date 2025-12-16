IPL auction: Prashant Veer to Kartik Sharma - Meet top 5 most expensive uncapped players in history

IPL auction: Prashant Veer & Kartik Sharma (both INR 14.20 crore at IPL 2026), Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore at IPL 2022), Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore at IPL 2021), and Shahrukh Khan (INR 9 crore at IPL 2022) are some of the highest paid uncapped players ever.
The wicketkeeper-batter entered the IPL 2026 auction at INR 30 lakh and was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 47x of base price of INR 14.20 crore - making him the joint-highest paid uncapped player ever in the history of IPL.
The all-rounder also entered the IPL 2026 auction for base price of INR 30 lakh and was bought by CSK for 47x of base price as well - that is - INR 14.20 crore. He's now joint-highest paid uncapped player ever along with Kartik Sharma.
The pacer was bought for INR 10 crore at IPL 2022 auction by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - making the highest paid uncapped player at the time.
The spinner was bought by CSK for INR 9.25 crore at IPL 2021 auction and became the then highest paid uncapped player ever.
The power hitter was bought by Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 auction for INR 9 crore - making him one of the highest paid uncapped players at the auction ever.