/IPL: 5 Times SRH Batters Dismissed in the 90s

SRH’s stand-in captain Ishan Kishan got out on a brilliant 91 against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, becoming the latest from the franchise to get out in the 90s in the IPL. It’s time we look at those who made this list earlier.
Opening for SRH, David Warner scored a match-winning 90 off 45 balls against the mighty CSK in Ranchi during their IPL 2014 league clash. His 116-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan helped SRH beat CSK by six wickets.
SunRisers Hyderabad batted first and smashed 174 for four against KKR in Vizag during their home game in IPL 2015. Team captain David Warner scored 91 off 55 balls, falling to Morne Morkel after hitting four sixes and nine fours. SRH beat KKR by 16 runs (D/L method).
For the third straight season, Warner departed in the 90s for SunRisers Hyderabad. Against RCB in the home game, Warner smashed a brilliant 92 off 50 balls, helping SRH post 194/5 in the first innings. The hosts won that match by 15 runs.
England’s Jonny Bairstow is next on this list. Against the Punjab Kings during the IPL 2020 league game in Dubai, Bairstow got out on 97. His impressive knock helped SRH put 201/6, later winning the game by 69 runs.
The latest addition to the list is SRH’s stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, who, against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, got out on a brilliant 91 in Hyderabad. Courtesy of his knock, SRH scored a fighting 216 for six in the first innings.