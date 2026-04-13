LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL: 5 Times SRH Batters Dismissed in the 90s

IPL: 5 Times SRH Batters Dismissed in the 90s

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 21:50 IST

SRH’s stand-in captain Ishan Kishan got out on a brilliant 91 against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, becoming the latest from the franchise to get out in the 90s in the IPL. It’s time we look at those who made this list earlier.

90 - David Warner vs CSK, Ranchi, 2014
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

90 - David Warner vs CSK, Ranchi, 2014

Opening for SRH, David Warner scored a match-winning 90 off 45 balls against the mighty CSK in Ranchi during their IPL 2014 league clash. His 116-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan helped SRH beat CSK by six wickets.

91 - David Warner vs KKR, Visakhapatnam, 2015
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

91 - David Warner vs KKR, Visakhapatnam, 2015

SunRisers Hyderabad batted first and smashed 174 for four against KKR in Vizag during their home game in IPL 2015. Team captain David Warner scored 91 off 55 balls, falling to Morne Morkel after hitting four sixes and nine fours. SRH beat KKR by 16 runs (D/L method).

92 - David Warner vs RCB, Hyderabad, 2016
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

92 - David Warner vs RCB, Hyderabad, 2016

For the third straight season, Warner departed in the 90s for SunRisers Hyderabad. Against RCB in the home game, Warner smashed a brilliant 92 off 50 balls, helping SRH post 194/5 in the first innings. The hosts won that match by 15 runs.

97 - Jonny Bairstow vs PBKS, Dubai, 2020
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

97 - Jonny Bairstow vs PBKS, Dubai, 2020

England’s Jonny Bairstow is next on this list. Against the Punjab Kings during the IPL 2020 league game in Dubai, Bairstow got out on 97. His impressive knock helped SRH put 201/6, later winning the game by 69 runs.

91 - Ishan Kishan vs RR, Hyderabad, 2026
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

91 - Ishan Kishan vs RR, Hyderabad, 2026

The latest addition to the list is SRH’s stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, who, against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, got out on a brilliant 91 in Hyderabad. Courtesy of his knock, SRH scored a fighting 216 for six in the first innings.

Trending Photo

IPL: 5 Times SRH Batters Dismissed in the 90s
5

IPL: 5 Times SRH Batters Dismissed in the 90s

‘Mine clearance’: How the US Navy deals with underwater mine risks
7

‘Mine clearance’: How the US Navy deals with underwater mine risks

From B. R. Ambedkar to C. V. Raman: 10 eminent personalities of India who shaped nation
10

From B. R. Ambedkar to C. V. Raman: 10 eminent personalities of India who shaped nation

‘Strait of Hormuz traffic’: How many ships are crossing through it?
7

‘Strait of Hormuz traffic’: How many ships are crossing through it?

Strait of Hormuz at risk? What a naval blockade would mean for global trade
7

Strait of Hormuz at risk? What a naval blockade would mean for global trade