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IPL 2026: Check out PBKS final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 15:58 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 15:58 IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Indian Batters
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Batters

Punjab Kings’ Indian batting unit for IPL 2026 is packed with class and depth. Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash and Shashank Singh give PBKS strong options from the top to the middle order.

Wicket-keepers
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Wicket-keepers

Unlike most teams with multiple wicketkeeping options, PBKS have only two registered glovemen for the upcoming season, opener Prabhsimran Singh and Vishnu Vinod.

All-Rounders
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(Photograph: AFP)

All-Rounders

The all-rounders give the Punjab Kings balance and depth. Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Priyansh Arya and Marco Jansen offer valuable contributions with both bat and ball across different match situations.

Indian Bowlers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Bowlers

Punjab Kings boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Thakur bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Harpreet Brar, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey and Yuzvendra Chahal add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)

Surprisingly, PBKS do not have any overseas batters in their squad. In the bowling department, they have Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson and Ben Dwarshuis, all three can take wickets in both the powerplay and death overs.

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