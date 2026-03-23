IPL 2026: Check out PBKS final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Punjab Kings boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Thakur bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Harpreet Brar, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey and Yuzvendra Chahal add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.