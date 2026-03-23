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IPL 2026: Check out LSG final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 17:55 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 17:55 IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Indian Batters
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Batters

LSG’s Indian batting lineup for IPL 2026 includes Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary and Himmat Singh, providing the team with depth and stability across the top and middle order.

Wicket-keepers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Wicket-keepers

In the wicketkeeping department, LSG have Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran and Josh Inglis. Pant and Pooran offer calmness and match experience, while Inglis brings energy with his sharp keeping and attacking batting style. Together, they give the team valuable options behind the stumps throughout the season.

All-rounders
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(Photograph: AFP)

All-rounders

LSG's all-rounders add balance to the IPL 2026 squad. Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshin Kulkarni, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.

Indian Bowlers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Bowlers

Lucknow Super Giants boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Akash Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami and Naman Tiwari bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Manimaran Siddharth and Digvesh Singh add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)

LSG’s overseas lineup for IPL 2026 features Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke and Anrich Nortje. Markram’s opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh provides stability and consistency at the top, while Breetzke adds firepower in the middle order. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje is expected to spearhead the pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami in both the powerplay and death overs.

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