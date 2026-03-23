IPL 2026: Check out LSG final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Lucknow Super Giants boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Akash Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami and Naman Tiwari bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Manimaran Siddharth and Digvesh Singh add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.