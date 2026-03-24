IPL 2026: Check out GT final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Gujurat Titans boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj and Ishant Sharma bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.