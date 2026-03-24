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IPL 2026: Check out GT final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 19:35 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 19:35 IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Indian Batters
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Batters

Gujurat Titans’ Indian batting lineup for IPL 2026 is led by captain Shubman Gill, with solid support from Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan. The opening combination of Gill and Sudharsan provides stability and consistency at the top of the order, while Shahrukh Khan adds firepower in the middle overs.

Wicketkeepers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Wicketkeepers

In the wicketkeeping department, GT have Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra. Buttler offers calmness and match experience, while Banton adds energy with his sharp keeping and attacking style with the bat. This gives the team useful options behind the stumps across the season.

All-rounders
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(Photograph: AFP)

All-rounders

The all-rounders add balance to the side. Jason Holder, Glenn Phillips,
Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.

Indian Bowlers
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Bowlers

Gujurat Titans boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj and Ishant Sharma bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)

Surprisingly, GT lack overseas batting options in their squad. However, their bowling unit features Kagiso Rabada and Luke Wood, both capable of striking in the powerplay and at the death.

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