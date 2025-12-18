LOGIN
IPL 2026 Auction: Check out KKR final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 19:29 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have perhaps the most daunting squad heading into the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Batters
Batters

KKR have an ocean full of batters, including their captain, Ajinkya Rahane. Although most of the remaining ones are Indians – Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Rahul Tripathi, former West Indies captain Rovman Powell is the lone overseas batter.

Wicket-keepers
Wicket-keepers

The former three-time IPL winners have three registered glovemen for the next season, including two from New Zealand – Tim Seifert and Finn Allen and one from India – Tejasvi Singh.

All-Rounders
All-Rounders

Perhaps the most significant category considering KKR’s history, the all-rounders’ list includes handy names like Cameron Green, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra and Ramandeep Singh.

Spinners
Spinners

The KKR franchise has two of the most feared T20 spinners in the world, veteran Sunil Narine and India’s Varun Chakaravarthy in their ranks, alongside former CSK leggie, Prashant Solanki.

Fast Bowlers
Fast Bowlers

KKR’s fast bowlers’ list is stacked with names like Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana.

