/IPL 2026 auction: Check out GT final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Gujarat Titans (GT) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.
Gujurat Titans’ batting group for IPL 2026 is led by captain Shubman Gill, with solid support from Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan. The opening combination of Gill and Sudharsan provides stability and consistency at the top of the order, while Shahrukh Khan adds firepower in the middle overs.
In the wicketkeeping department, GT have Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra. Buttler offers calmness and match experience, while Banton adds energy with his sharp keeping and attacking style with the bat. This gives the team useful options behind the stumps across the season.
The all-rounders add balance to the side. Jason Holder, Glenn Phillips,
Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.
RR’s spin attack features Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav. This spin duo is expected to play a key role during the middle overs, effectively slowing down the scoring rate, particularly on pitches that offer assistance to spinners.
The fast-bowling unit is one of GT’s major strengths. Arshad Khan,
Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Raj, Ishant Sharma and Luke Wood offer a mix of pace, swing and strong death-over skills, making them well suited to different pitches and match situations.