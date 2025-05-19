Published: May 19, 2025, 15:55 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 15:55 IST
IPL 2025 introduced ‘Champak’, a robotic dog that’s become the talk of the tournament. This high-tech marvel walks, runs, and even greets players, giving fans a fresh, fun way to experience cricket action like never before.
(Photograph:Bureau)
More Than Just Entertainment
‘Champak’ has carried coins for the toss, delivered drinks, and even drawn a heart with its paws. It can collect player data, check weather, and might soon help with fan interactions and half-time shows, making every match more exciting.
(Photograph:Bureau)
IPL 2025’s Robo-Dog Star "Champak"
(Photograph:Bureau)
Why Is ‘Champak’ in the News?
‘Champak’ is not just a mascot. It carries up to 14 kilogrammes, has cameras for a dog’s-eye view, and interacts with players and fans. Its moves and tricks have gone viral, making it a social media sensation during IPL 2025.
(Photograph:Bureau)
How Did 'Champak' Get Its Name?
The IPL held a fan poll to name the robo-dog. ‘Champak’ won, delighting fans of the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where Champaklal Gada is a beloved character. The name made everyone feel part of the IPL family.
(Photograph:Bureau)
Champak
‘Champak’ is packed with AI, sensors, and cameras. It can auto-charge, avoid obstacles, and pick itself up if it falls. The robot uploads photos and videos to social media, giving fans new angles and behind the-scenes views.
(Photograph:Bureau)
Cricket Legends and ‘Champak’
From MS Dhoni to Sunil Gavaskar, cricket stars have interacted with ‘Champak’ on the field. Videos of these moments have gone viral, showing how this robot dog is winning hearts across generations.
(Photograph:Bureau)
The Future of IPL – Tech Meets Tradition
‘Champak’ shows how IPL is leading with innovation. As tech and cricket blend, fans get closer to the action. With ‘Champak’ on the field, IPL 2025 is not just about cricket-it’s about creating unforgettable experiences for everyone.