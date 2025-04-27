Advertisment
IPL 2025: What is 'Vajra Super Shot' anti-drone system securing stadium's airspace after Pahalgam attack? See photos

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The Vajra Super Shot is a lightweight, handheld weapon capable of detecting drones within a four-kilometre radius and neutralising them by jamming their communication signals.

Indian soldiers inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack in Pahalgam, about 90kms (55 miles) from Srinagar on April 23, 2025. Indian security forces in Kashmir carried out a major manhunt on April 23, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists killing 26 people in the region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.
In response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, security measures at all IPL 2025 venues have been intensified, with a specific focus on protecting airspace over stadiums. An indigenous anti-drone system, Vajra Super Shot, developed by Chennai-based Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), is now being deployed at every IPL venue to counter aerial threats.

Given the dynamic environment of crowded stadiums, the system’s portability and adaptive frequency jamming technology make it particularly suited for ensuring spectator and player safety.
The deployment of this indigenous technology reflects BBBS’s commitment to advancing national security while supporting the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign for self-reliance.
The deployment commenced during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match at Eden Gardens and will continue throughout the remainder of the IPL 2025 tournament.
With the IPL attracting large crowds and international attention, the use of the Vajra Super Shot highlights the importance placed on maintaining high-level security and preventing potential threats.
