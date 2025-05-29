/IPL 2025 | Top 5 batters with most sixes in league stage: No. 4 is an IPL winning captain. Check others

Published: May 29, 2025, 19:39 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 19:39 IST
As the IPL playoff are all set to commence from Thursday (May 29), let's have a look at the top five batters who struck the most sixes in IPL 2025 league stage.
1. Nicholas Pooran (40 sixes)
Nicholas Pooran has lit up IPL 2025 for LSG with 40 towering sixes and a total of 524 runs in 14 innings. The Caribbean powerhouse has dominated the spinners this season.
2. Mitchell Marsh (37 sixes)
Mitchell Marsh has smashed 37 sixes this season. With 627 runs in 13 innings, he has been the leading run-getter for LSG.
3. Suryakumar Yadav
With 640 runs and 32 sixes, and counting Suryakumar Yadav has been in top form for MI and is all set to dominate the playoffs too.
4. Shreyas Iyer
Punjab’s skipper Shreyas Iyer has made his mark with 31 sixes and 514 runs in IPL 2025. Under his leadership, PBKS has reached the IPL playoffs after 11 long years
5. Yashashvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal has hammered 28 sixes this season, accumulating 559 runs as their leading run-getter. Jaiswal has been rock solid at the top and took down the opposition bowlers right from the start.