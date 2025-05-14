(Photograph: )

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for $3.18 million (₹26.75 crore), and he has delivered a steady season so far. With 405 runs in 11 games, each of his runs has come at a cost of about $7,582 (₹6.70 lakhs). He’s been more consistent than most in the top-paid list and his captaincy has helped Punjab be in the top 2 of the points table.