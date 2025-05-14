Published: May 14, 2025, 14:03 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
See how many dollars each run has cost 5 richest batters of IPL 2025 featuring Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Venkatesh Iyer. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1 / 10
(Photograph:)
1. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant was picked up for a massive $3.21 million (₹27 crore) in the IPL 2025 auction by Lucknow Super Giants, but his performances haven’t matched the price tag. In 11 matches, he has scored only 128 runs, that means every single run has cost his team around $25,078 (₹21.42 lakhs).
2 / 10
(Photograph:)
2. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for $3.18 million (₹26.75 crore), and he has delivered a steady season so far. With 405 runs in 11 games, each of his runs has come at a cost of about $7,582 (₹6.70 lakhs). He’s been more consistent than most in the top-paid list and his captaincy has helped Punjab be in the top 2 of the points table.
3 / 10
(Photograph:)
3. Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer was bought for $2.83 million (₹23.75 crore), but the returns haven’t been up to his price tag. He has managed just 142 runs in 11 matches, which means every run has cost KKR $ 19,929 (₹17.02 lakhs).
4 / 10
(Photograph:)
4. Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans(GT) picked Jos Buttler for $1.88 million (₹15.75 crore), and he’s proven to be worth every penny. With 500 runs in just 11 matches, each run has cost the team only $3,760 (₹ 3.21 lakhs), the best value per run among the top five expensive batters. He is just 10 runs behind the orange cap leader Suryakumar Yadav.
5 / 10
(Photograph:)
5. KL Rahul
KL Rahul came into the season with a price tag of $1.67 million (₹14 crore). He has scored 381 runs in 10 games for Delhi Capitals. That brings his cost per run to around $4,383 (₹3.74 lakhs).
6 / 10
(Photograph:)
1. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant was picked up for a massive $3.21 million (₹27 crore) in the IPL 2025 auction by Lucknow Super Giants, but his performances haven’t matched the price tag. In 11 matches, he has scored only 128 runs, that means every single run has cost his team around $25,078 (₹21.42 lakhs).
7 / 10
(Photograph:)
2. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for $3.18 million (₹26.75 crore), and he has delivered a steady season so far. With 405 runs in 11 games, each of his runs has come at a cost of about $7,582 (₹6.70 lakhs). He’s been more consistent than most in the top-paid list and his captaincy has helped Punjab be in the top 2 of the points table.
8 / 10
(Photograph:)
3. Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer was bought for $2.83 million (₹23.75 crore), but the returns haven’t been up to his price tag. He has managed just 142 runs in 11 matches, which means every run has cost KKR $ 19,929 (₹17.02 lakhs).
9 / 10
(Photograph:)
4. Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans(GT) picked Jos Buttler for $1.88 million (₹15.75 crore), and he’s proven to be worth every penny. With 500 runs in just 11 matches, each run has cost the team only $3,760 (₹ 3.21 lakhs), the best value per run among the top five expensive batters. He is just 10 runs behind the orange cap leader Suryakumar Yadav.
10 / 10
(Photograph:)
5. KL Rahul
KL Rahul came into the season with a price tag of $1.67 million (₹14 crore). He has scored 381 runs in 10 games for Delhi Capitals. That brings his cost per run to around $4,383 (₹3.74 lakhs).