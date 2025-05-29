IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Head-to-head, records, playoff stats and iconic performances
Published: May 29, 2025, 12:26 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 12:26 IST
As the stage is all set for an epic Qualifier 1 clash between PBKS and RCB in New Chandigarh stadium, let's have a look at their previous stats.
(Photograph:AFP)
PBKS vs RCB (Qualifier 1)
RCB and PBKS are all set to lock horns on Thursday (May 29) at the New Chandigarh stadium for an epic Qualifier 1 game. Both teams are hunting for their maiden IPL title. Let's have a look at the previous records of the top two teams of IPL 2025.
1. Playoff records
RCB have featured in 15 playoff matches, but have won only five. On the other hand, PBKS have a poor record too with just one win in four games. Both sides will look to turn things around this time and march into the finals.
2. Head to head records
PBKS and RCB have faced each other 35 times in IPL history. Punjab holds a narrow lead with 18 wins, while Bengaluru have won 17. It has always been a neck to neck fight between the two teams.
3. Highest and lowest team total
RCB’s highest total against PBKS was a massive 241/7 that came last year (2024), while Punjab’s best team score versus RCB was 232/2 in the 2011 season. Both teams have their worst scores against each other, RCB were reduced to 84/6 (rain forced a 10 over per side match) in the 2015 season and PBKS were bowled out for just 88 in the same season.
4. Last five encounters
RCB have dominated the recent contests against PBKS, winning 4 of the last 5 games while Punjab managed to win just one. Bengaluru will hope to continue their winning streak in this high-stakes playoff clash.
5. Highest individual scores
RCB's Chris Gayle has smashed the highest individual score from RCB against PBKS. The former RCB batter accumulated 117 runs off 57 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul lit up the 2020 season with an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls for PBKS.