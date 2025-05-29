IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Head-to-head, records, playoff stats and iconic performances

(Photograph: AFP )

3. Highest and lowest team total

RCB’s highest total against PBKS was a massive 241/7 that came last year (2024), while Punjab’s best team score versus RCB was 232/2 in the 2011 season. Both teams have their worst scores against each other, RCB were reduced to 84/6 (rain forced a 10 over per side match) in the 2015 season and PBKS were bowled out for just 88 in the same season.