IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten with win over Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans rode brilliant performances from Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson to continue their winning run in IPL 2022 as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs.
Gujarat Lions claimed the third spot in the IPL 2022 points table after registering their second victory of the tournament in as many matches.
(Photograph:Others)
Shubman Gill was the top scorer for Gujarat Titans with 84 from 46 deliveries as he guided his side to 171/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.
Mustafizur Rahman was the most successful bowler for Delhi Capitals with three wickets while Khaleel Ahmed claimed two and Kuldeep Yadav got one.
Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets at regular intervals with captain Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 43 as they felt well short of the target.
The fast bowlers did the job for Gujarat Titans once again as Lockie Ferguson claimed four wickets and Mohammed Shami got two to guide them to victory.