IPL 2021- Ravindra Jadeja'a all-round performance ends RCB's win-streak

The Jadeja show (Photo: IPL)

However, the pick of the player for CSK was Ravindra Jadeja as he smoked 37 runs in the final over of the match, off Harshal Patel to take Chennai to 191/4 in 20 overs. Jadeja returned with 62 not-out off just 28 deliveries as he equaled Chris Gayle’s record of scoring most runs in an IPL over (37).

For RCB, Harshal Patel picked up three wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal returned with a solitary scalp.

(Photograph:Twitter)