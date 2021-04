Morgan find form, Tripathi plays crucial knock for KKR (Photo @KKRriders)

However, skipper Eoin Morgan found some form with the willow and stitched a partnership with Rahul Tripathi to steady the chase. Dinesh Karthik and Morgan finished the match for KKR to register their second win of IPL 2021.



Even though it wasn’t an explosive chase by any means, KKR made sure they left the baggage of defeat behind and start the Ahmedabad leg with a much-needed win.

(Photograph:Twitter)