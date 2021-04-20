IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals defeat Mumbai Indians in a last-over thriller
Delhi Capitals on Tuesday defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the Rishabh Pant-led outfit continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma take Mumbai off to a flyer (Photo: IPL)
Batting first, Mumbai Indians started on a shaky note as they lost opener Quinton de Kock (1) for cheap. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a handy partnership as the skipper scored 44 off 30 while SKY came up with 24 runs before edging one off Avesh Khan.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Delhi Capitals bowlers dominate the second phase of first innings (Photo: IPL)
Jayant Yadav scored a handy 23 runs off 22 as Mumbai Indians posted 137-9 in 20 overs – the lowest score of IPL 2021.
For Delhi Capitals, veteran Amit Mishra picked up four wickets and Avesh Khan continued his good run of form with two scalps to his name. Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Lalit Yadav picked up a wicket each.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Amit Mishra spins a web around MI batters (Photo: IPL)
Amit Mishra continues to bamboozle batsmen in Indian Premier League.
Shikhar Dhawan-Steve Smith stand tall for DC (Photo: IPL)
Chasing 138, Delhi Capitals lost in-form opener Prithvi Shaw for 7 as Jayant Yadav drew first blood. Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a 53-run knock as the duo showed their experience to pull DC out of a tricky powerplay phase. While the Australian was trapped plumb by Kieron Pollard, Dhawan was sent packing by Rahul Chahar in the 15th over.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mumbai Indians bowlers bounce back (Photo: IPL)
Jasprit Bumrah continued to cement his position as one of the best bowlers in death overs as he got the big wicket of DC captain Rishabh Pant for seven whereas his partner Trent Boult once again was at the top of his game with the ball.