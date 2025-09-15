/Internet link Tyler Robinson to 'Autism' after scholarship video goes viral after Charlie Kirk shooting

Published: Sep 15, 2025, 23:18 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 23:18 IST
Internet users are speculating about the mental health of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, after a viral video resurfaced showing him reciting a scholarship award letter.
Viral Scholarship Video Sparks Debate
The clip, filmed in 2021 after Robinson’s high school graduation, shows him reading from a Utah State University letter awarding him a four-year presidential merit scholarship worth about $32,000. The video has been widely shared on X, where some users suggested Robinson displayed traits of autism.
Social Media Claims
One viral post read: “Anyone familiar with autism will recognise immediately that Tyler Robinson is on the spectrum. I have no doubt he was ideologically hijacked and groomed by academia into trans, ANTIFA and socialist violence.” Another user pointed to messages found on Robinson’s bullet casings including “Bella Ciao” and “Notices bulge OwO what’s this?” as further “evidence” of autistic tendencies tied to internet culture.
No Official Confirmation
Authorities have not said anything about Robinson being autistic, and Hindustan Times could not independently verify the claims. Investigators remain focused on establishing a motive for the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University.
What Acquaintances Say
An electrician who recently worked with Robinson told CNN he was “shy” and rarely talked politics unless prompted. “He wasn’t too fond of Trump or Charlie (Kirk),” the man said.
Conservative Roots, Later Shift
A former classmate recalled that Robinson and his family were “diehard Trump” supporters before the 2020 election. “When this happened, I was like… I don’t know what changed,” the classmate said.
College Departure
Though awarded the Utah State scholarship, Robinson left the university after just one semester and never returned, CNN reported. He later enrolled in Dixie Technical College’s electrical apprenticeship program.
Gaming and Online Culture
Friends said Robinson was “very, very big into gaming” and often spent lunches playing card and video games. Investigators are now reviewing his digital footprint as part of the case.