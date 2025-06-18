LOGIN
International Yoga Day 2025: Why is Yoga day celebrated on June 21?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 15:43 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 16:33 IST

International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June to promote physical and mental well-being. Started by the UN in 2015, it highlights yoga’s benefits and global reach. The 2025 theme is “yoga for one earth, one health,” focusing on personal and planetary wellness.

What Is International Yoga Day?
(Photograph:Reuters)

What Is International Yoga Day?

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. It honours yoga’s ancient Indian roots and highlights its benefits for both body and mind. People across the world join together to practice yoga and learn about its positive effects.

Why Is Yoga Day on 21 June?
(Photograph:Reuters)

Why Is Yoga Day on 21 June?

Yoga Day is on 21 June because it is the summer solstice, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. This date symbolises harmony, balance, and new energy values that yoga aims to bring into our lives.

What Is the Theme for 2025?
(Photograph:X)

What Is the Theme for 2025?

The theme for International Yoga Day 2025 is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” This theme shows how yoga supports not just personal health but also the well-being of our planet and communities.

Special Events This Year
(Photograph:Ministry of Ayush)

Special Events This Year

In 2025, there are 10 signature events, including the main event, ‘Yoga Sangam,’ with mass yoga at 100,000 places in India. Other events include Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhava, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyoga.

How Did Yoga Day Start?
(Photograph:X)

How Did Yoga Day Start?

International Yoga Day was declared by the United Nations in 2014 after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested it. The first Yoga Day was held on 21 June 2015, setting two world records for the largest yoga class and most nationalities in one session.

Why Is Yoga Important?
(Photograph:X)

Why Is Yoga Important?

Yoga is more than just exercise. It helps unite mind and body, improves health, and brings a sense of peace. Yoga is now practised worldwide, helping people manage stress, improve flexibility, and build strength.

The Message of Yoga Day
(Photograph:Reuters)

The Message of Yoga Day

International Yoga Day reminds us of the value of balance and unity. By practising yoga, we can care for our own health and the health of the planet, supporting the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.

