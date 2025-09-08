/International Literacy Day 2025: Top 7 countries with the lowest literacy levels in the world

Every year International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 worldwide. It marks an annual reminder about the significance of education and how literacy is a fundamental aspect of human dignity and rights. Here's is list of top 7 nations with a low literacy rate.
Due to continuous conflict and severe poverty in the Central African Republic, the literacy rate of the African nation accounts for 37.49%, according to data in the US Career Institute Research 2024.
The reason behind the low literacy rate in Niger is due to severe poverty, high child marriage rates, teacher shortages, and minimal schooling infrastructure. Female literacy is also low here, resulting in the deepening of the gender gap.
The only Asian country in the top seven list records a literacy rate of 37.27%. Persistent conflict, restrictive cultural norms, and a weak education system continue to hinder access to schools, particularly for girls.
Rural-urban disparities and resource limitations in Botswana contribute to the list of 4th country having its lowest literacy rate, 36.75%.
Civil conflict has severely disrupted educational systems and infrastructure, making consistent schooling nearly impossible in South Sudan.
Due to political instability and an under-resourced education system is one of the significant reason of low literacy in Mali. In addition, rural regions, in particular, also suffer from limited access to schooling.
With a 26.76% literacy rate, Chad has topped the list of countries having the lowest literacy rate across the globe. The main reasons for the lowest rate include extreme poverty, insecurity, a dispersed rural population, and refugee crises.