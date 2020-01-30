Instagram followers: Top 10 most-followed accounts, Ronaldo crosses 200m mark

The Portuguese legend has become the first person to cross 200 million followers on Instagram. 

Let's take a look at the Top 10 most-followed accounts on Instagram!

#1 Instagram

Instagram tops the list and currently leads the race with the most followers, it currently has 330 million followers.

(Photograph:Instagram)

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo is ranked second and is the first person to cross 200 million mark in followers list. 

(Photograph:AFP)

#3 Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is third in the list with 172 million followers. 

(Photograph:Others)

#4 Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson former WWE wrestler and a megastar in Hollywood is on fourth with 169 followers.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

#5 Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, an American singer is on fifth with 166 million followers.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

#6 Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is an American internet sensation, stands on sixth with 158 million followers. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

#7 Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian an American media personality stands on 7th with 157 million followers. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

#8 Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi comes on 8th with 141 followers.  

(Photograph:Twitter)

#9 Beyonce

The 38-year-old pop megastar comes at number 9, with 138 followers on Instagram. 

(Photograph:Others)

#10 Neymar

Brazil's football captain and PSG forward, Neymar Jr. is at number 10 with 131 followers.

(Photograph:Twitter)