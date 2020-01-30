Instagram followers: Top 10 most-followed accounts, Ronaldo crosses 200m mark

Get WION News app for latest news
The Portuguese legend has become the first person to cross 200 million followers on Instagram.
Let's take a look at the Top 10 most-followed accounts on Instagram!
Instagram tops the list and currently leads the race with the most followers, it currently has 330 million followers.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.
Ronaldo is ranked second and is the first person to cross 200 million mark in followers list.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is third in the list with 172 million followers.
(Photograph:Others)
Dwayne Johnson former WWE wrestler and a megastar in Hollywood is on fourth with 169 followers.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
Selena Gomez, an American singer is on fifth with 166 million followers.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Kylie Jenner is an American internet sensation, stands on sixth with 158 million followers.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Kim Kardashian an American media personality stands on 7th with 157 million followers.
Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi comes on 8th with 141 followers.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The 38-year-old pop megastar comes at number 9, with 138 followers on Instagram.
Brazil's football captain and PSG forward, Neymar Jr. is at number 10 with 131 followers.