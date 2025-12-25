/Inside SCALP missile: 6 key features that make this weapon a game changer

It is intended to engage high‑value, fixed or stationary targets such as hardened bunkers, command centres and strategic infrastructure.
Storm Shadow, known as SCALP in French service, is air-launched deep strike weapon which are designed to strike heavily defended, high-value targets deep inside hostile territory. It was developed by MBDA and introduced into service in the early 2000s. It is intended to engage high‑value, fixed or stationary targets such as hardened bunkers, command centres and strategic infrastructure. The system entered operational service in the early 2000s and remains a core element of several European air forces’ strike doctrine. Here is a list of 6 key features of weapon:
The missile has a launch weight of around 1,300 kg and a length of approximately 5.10 m. These dimensions support a substantial payload capacity and the fuel needed for deep penetration into adversary territory. Its streamlined airframe is engineered to support low-altitude flight profiles that reduce detectability during missions. It is powered by turbojet engines and has a rage of 250 kms.
A layered navigation suite underpins the missile’s accuracy. It combines inertial navigation (INS), GPS and terrain reference systems to guide the missile throughout its flight. As the weapon approaches its target, an onboard infrared seeker matches the scene to stored target imagery to ensure the strike is on the intended aim point, while minimising unintended effects.
SCALP/Storm Shadow is intended for pre-planned deep strike missions where precision and survivability are essential. After release from its carrier aircraft, the missile flies at low altitude, carefully maintaining terrain-hugging profiles that make radar detection more difficult. It is capable of operating day or night and in all weather conditions, offering consistent mission performance.
The SCALP/Storm Shadow system integrates with a range of combat aircraft. Platforms include the Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Tornado family. This broad compatibility underscores its adaptability across allied air forces.
SCALP/Storm Shadow’s combination of advanced navigation, low-altitude flight and target-matching terminal guidance delivers a high precision deep-strike capability. Its operational concept emphasises reducing exposure to air defence systems and striking strategic targets with minimal collateral effect.
The missile has seen operational service in several theatres including India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025 along with other missions in Iraq, Libya and Syria, demonstrating its effectiveness in modern aerial campaigns. It is selected and fielded by at least six nations, reflecting confidence in its deep strike capability and survivability.